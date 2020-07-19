A 60-year-old man and two others were reported dead as heavy rains flooded some of the roads and localities in Delhi-NCR early Sunday (July 19) morning.

A person's body was found floating in water under the Minto Bridge as rains left the city waterlogged in various areas. The body of the pick-up truck driver was reportedly spotted by a trackman working at New Delhi yard.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Ramniwas Meena said, "I spotted the body while I was on duty at the tracks. I came down, swam and retrieved it. The body was floating in front of a bus."

Another 55-year-old man was electrocuted to death in New Delhi's Jahagirpuri area.

Meanwhile, a bus driver, conductor and an auto-rickshaw driver were rescued by the firefighters.

Netizens shared videos, pics on social sites

A downpour in the national capital yesterday night had led to waterlogging at various places. Many people shared videos and images on Twitter and Facebook.

The India Meteorological Department also took to Twitter saying, "Today Heavy rainfall reported at few places over Delhi. Rainfall amount till 0830am of today(from 0530 to 0830AM): Ridge-8.6cm, Lodhi Road-8.1cm, Safderjung-7.5cm. Forecast-Light to moderate rain spell likely at a few places over Delhi and neighboring areas during next 3-hours."

"A person identified as Kundan was driving a Tata Ace from New Delhi railway station towards Connaught Place this morning. Waterlogging had occurred under the Minto Bridge due to overnight rain. He tried to manoeuvre his vehicle through the waterlogged underpass, but apparently couldn't succeed. He seems to have died of drowning. No external injury marks on his person were found," as senior police officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. Inquest Proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC are underway, he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said firefighters rescued the driver and conductor of a Delhi Transport Corporation bus after it also got stuck in deep water at the Minto bridge underpass along with an auto. The auto driver was also rescued.

(With agency inputs)