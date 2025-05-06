Virat Kohli continues to get mocked and trolled over his 'likes' on Avneet Kaur's pictures. The controversy began when netizens spotted Kohli's likes on some of the hottest pictures of young starlet Avneet Kaur. The ace cricketer silently removed the likes and called it an interaction due to "algorithm mistake". He also took to social media to issue a statement and thanked everyone for 'understanding' it.

Soon after Kohli's post, singer Rahul Vaidya also took a dig at the RCB player for blocking him. And now, Delhi Police has also issued a warning to commuters with an indirect dig on Kohli. It warned speeding vehicles of strict warning. And even warned violators of getting challans.

Delhi Police's post

"We would like to clarify that while checking our cameras, it appears the algorithm has registered many interactions. It aims to punish the speeders and traffic rule violators. We request that no unnecessary speeding and stunts be done on public roads. Challans will be issued to the violators. Thank you for your understanding," the Delhi Police social media page posted.

What Virat had posted

Virat's likes on Avneet's social media pictures opened gates to a lot of memes and jokes. Amid all the noise and chaos, King Kohli called it an "algorithm interaction mistake".

"I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding," he wrote.

What Rahul Vaidya said

Amid all this, former Bigg Boss contestant and singer, Rahul Vaidya asked Kohli the reason behind blocking him. "I am not even aware about the reason. I used to be his fan. I am still a fan of the cricketer, but I don't endorse him as a human being. Yesterday, I put a very humourous story, saying that he had liked Avneet Kaur's fan page picture. Then he gave clarification, citing that it was some algorithm glitch. So, probably, I am blocked because of the algorithm ne Virat Kohli ke behalf pe mujhe galti se block kar diya hoga," he told Zoom TV.