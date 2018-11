Delhi Police has seized over 640 kilograms of firecrackers from three different areas in north Delhi, following the Supreme Court order on the sale of old firecrackers, an official said Sunday.

According to police, 625 kilograms of firecrackers were seized from Sadar Bazar, 11.1 kg firecrackers and 7.9 kg firecrackers were seized by teams from Subzi Mandi and Burari police stations.

On November 3, while head constable Sandeep Chawla was on patrolling duty, he received information about firecrackers/explosive items being stored at a shop opposite Qutub Road Parking, in Sadar Bazar, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Nupur Prasad. Based on this information, a raid was conducted, she added.

During checking, the shop was found stocked with firecrackers/explosive items weighing 625 kilograms. Ravinder (35), a resident of Laxmi Nagar, was found to be storing the firecrackers.

A case has been registered and an investigation is going on to trace the source of the recovered firecrackers/explosive items, the official added. Apart from this, 11.1kg firecrackers and 7.9 kg firecrackers were seized by Subzi Mandi and Burari police stations, she said.