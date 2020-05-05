After the Bois locker room outrage on social media took the country by storm, Delhi Police cyber cell has now taken a 15-year-old boy from a prominent school in south Delhi into custody. The Bois locker room chat group came under radar after the lewd conversation between a group teenage boys were leaked. The Members of this group, all teenagers, discussing raping women and schoolgirls while sharing obscene images.

The police have said to identify at least 22 students who will be interrogated soon. Most of the members were schoolboys and a few others from college. The members have said to start the Instagram group in the last week of March after which they started adding their common friends from different schools. The police are further probing the matter and collecting all technical evidence.

Based on the information provided by the minor during questioning, police teams have been set to various parts of the National Capital Region. After the police registered the case, many students in the group have gone underground.

Leaked screenshots of the private Instagram chat group stirred up a storm over rape culture in India after numerous boys were allegedly seen sharing photos of underage girls, objectifying them, and planning "gang rapes".

Delhi Police cyber cell registers case

A case was registered under section 465 (forgery), 471 (using forged document), 469 (Forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 509 (intending to insult the modesty of any woman) of the IPC and 67 and 67A of the Information Technology (IT) Act at cyber cell of Delhi police.

Earlier on Monday, the police received a complaint from the principal of a prominent school in South Delhi's Saket at the Saket police station requesting for a probe into the matter, the same was forwarded to the Cyber Cell thereof. Apart from this, another complaint was filed at a police station in North Delhi by a parent in connection with this Instagram group.

On Monday, the police had asked photo-sharing app Instagram to share the details of all the participants of the said group where photos of underage girls were being shared and they were being objectified.

'All the Bois locker room members should be arrested

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Cyber Crime, Anish Roy said, "We have asked Instagram to share the details of the members and admin of the said group including their name, IP addresses etc."

The Delhi Commission for Women too swung into action and issued a notice to the Delhi Police and Instagram over the issue. "I saw the screenshot of "Boys Locker Room" group on Instagram. This is a clear example of a gruesome criminal and rapist mindset," Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal said. "We are issuing a notice to Instagram and Delhi Police. All the boys in this group should be arrested," she added.

The incident came to light after a girl from South Delhi shared the screenshot over social media exposing the said groups and scores of a similar group.

She wrote, "A group of south Delhi guys aged 17-18 types have this ig gc named "boy's locker room" where they shit on, objectify and morph pictures of girls their age. 2 boys from my school are a part of it. MY FRIENDS AND I ARE FREAKING OUT THIS IS SO EWWW AND NOW MY MOM WANTS ME TO QUIT IG." The girl also shared the screenshot of the list of participants of the group and that of their chats where the said persons are seen sharing pictures of girls and passing comments over it.