A shocking incident has stirred havoc on social media when a Twitter user shared some chilling details of an Instagram group chat where a group of boys were 'casually' glorifying gangraping underaged girls.

On Sunday, May 3, a group chat named Bois Locker room was made public which revealed chats between a group of boys exchanging pictures of girls, objectifying them, 'casually' discussing gangrape and passing inappropriate comments.

The disturbing screenshot which hit the viral note was shared by a Twitter user based out of South Delhi leaking the 'Bois locker room' (Boys locker room) chat which revealed a teen convincing others boys to gangrape a girl. According to the Twitter user, the boys aged 17-18 years are based out of South Delhi.

The group is said to have 20 members. The horrifying chat revealed the boys were also recklessly commenting on girls' bodies and comparing with pictures of other girls.

'Two boys from my school are a part of it': Confession of Delhi schoolgirl

She further went on to accuse them of morphing pictures of girls of their age group and shared screenshots of the same saying that her friends are freaking out as the boys belonged to her school.

She wrote, "A group of South Delhi guys aged 17-18 types have this ig gc named "boy's locker room" where they shit on, objectify and morph pictures of girls their age. 2 boys from my school are a part of it. MY FRIENDS AND I ARE FREAKING OUT THIS IS SO EWWW AND NOW MY MOM WANTS ME TO QUIT IG"

Furthermore, she also shared pictures of the group members, which have been identified by some users on the microblogging site. She further warned others, "South Delhi mutuals, if you know any of them like personally or through twitter ya ig please block and report (this is for people inactive on it)".

The bios locker room deleted their Instagram account after it was made public and continued to went on to create an entirely new IG account asking people to create fake accounts in case they want to join the group so nobody can expose them.

Group members booked for Cyberbullying

After the group was exposed they allegedly claimed that they will leak nudes of all the girls speaking up against them. The cyber cell responded to this and has taken action against the group admins.

The members of the Boys Locker Room group have been booked under section 66E of the IT Act for Cyber Bullying. An official statement is still being sought from the Delhi Police and is appealed by netizens to take action against the group members before the matter escalates.

'Rape culture can not be normalised': Reaction from netizens

The thread received a huge response from netizens who were terrified as to what extend has rape culture been normalised in the county and want to furthermore expose the bois locker room gang.

A group of south delhi boys in the age group of 17-18 have ig gc named "bois locker room" where they were doing shitty things , objectify and morph pictures of girls of the same age group . These people are still not stoping and threatening people . Like really ? #boyslockerroom pic.twitter.com/QsRZZoKdBv — Youth Against Rape ™ (@Rapesfreeindia) May 3, 2020

One wrote, "Monisha beta 'rapist group chat' bolo yeh 'bois locker room' is too middle class." Another said, " Bois locker room, not a group of teenagers, it's the mirror reflecting the society we live in. Reality is, it becomes sin only when you are exposed to society & till the things are in locker u r proud enjoy it & as u sneak out of locker u pretend as morally high."

(Further details awaited)