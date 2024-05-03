Delhi Police headquarters on Jai Singh Marg received a bomb threat email, however, it turned out to be a hoax, an official said on Friday, adding that a juvenile was identified.

The email mentioned the threat to the Nangloi area of the national capital.

Sharing the details, a senior police official said that an email threat of a bomb was received via email in PHQ and the sender of this email was traced.

"He is an immature child and therefore, in his interest and in compliance with the mandate of the JJ Act, details of his identity cannot be shared," said the official.

"The mail was sent as an act of mischief; the juvenile, after proper counselling, has been handed over to his parents," the official added.

This comes days after a total of 125 bomb threat calls were received from different schools at emergency helpline number 112 from 5.47 a.m. to 2.13 p.m. on Wednesday.

(With inputs from IANS)