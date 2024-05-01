On Wednesday morning, Delhi saw a wave of panic sweep through several educational institutions in the national capitl and Noida as at least six schools in Delhi and one in Noida reported receiving bomb threats via email, according to authorities.

The schools affected include Delhi Public School's units in Dwarka and Vasant Kunj, Mother Mary School in East Mayur Vihar, Sanskriti School, Amity School in Pushp Vihar, and DAV School in South West Delhi. Additionally, DPS Noida was also targeted by a similar threat.

Prompt action ensued following the reception of these threats. School premises were swiftly evacuated, and students were sent home as a precautionary measure, sources informed India Today TV.

The ordeal began at 6 am when DPS Dwarka received the initial threat. In response, Delhi Police, along with fire tenders and the bomb disposal squad, rushed to the scene. Despite an extensive search, no suspicious items were discovered on the school premises.

Similar searches were conducted at other targeted schools, including Mother Mary School, Sanskriti School, Amity School, and DPS Noida.

Speaking on the matter, the principal of DPS Noida stated, "Delhi Public School, Noida has received an email that threatens the safety and security of the students. As a precautionary measure, we are sending the students back home immediately."

Initial investigations have revealed that the IP addresses associated with the threatening emails originated from outside India, raising suspicions of VPN masking.

The Delhi Police have launched a thorough investigation into the matter. "Teams are searching, nothing suspicious has been found yet. The IP from which the email came is being investigated. The email was received early in the morning," stated DCP Dwarka in a media address.

This incident echoes a similar occurrence earlier this year in February when Delhi Public School, RK Puram, received a bomb threat call, prompting a search operation by the police, which yielded no suspicious findings.

"The schools were evacuated and a search operation is going on. So far nothing suspicious has been found," said a senior police official.

(With inputs from IANS)