In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have dismantled a major sextortion syndicate operating from the Mewat region in Haryana. This operation, which led to the arrest of three individuals, has exposed the sophisticated methods used by cybercriminals to exploit unsuspecting victims.

The arrests were made on June 5, 2025, following a detailed investigation initiated by a complaint from a victim who was defrauded of approximately Rs 14 lakh. The primary suspects, identified as Javed, Vasim, and Khalid, were apprehended in a series of coordinated raids conducted by the police. These individuals allegedly posed as officers from the Crime Branch, adding a layer of intimidation to their extortion scheme.

The modus operandi involved initiating contact with victims through WhatsApp video calls. During these calls, explicit videos were played, and victims were manipulated into exposing themselves. These compromising videos were then recorded and used as leverage to blackmail the victims for money.

The investigation was set in motion after a man approached the Delhi Police, reporting that he had been extorted of a substantial sum. According to the complainant, he received a WhatsApp video call from an unknown number, during which an explicit video was played. The woman on the call manipulated him into exposing himself, which was subsequently recorded.

Following this, the complainant received three obscene videos of himself, recorded by the fraudsters. The situation escalated when he received another call from someone claiming to be a Crime Branch officer, who threatened him with legal action unless he paid Rs 1.5 lakh to delete the videos. The extortion did not stop there. The fraudsters further claimed that the woman involved was a minor and that the complainant's phone was under surveillance. This led to additional demands for money, with the amounts increasing to Rs 2.5 lakh and then Rs 4 lakh.

The situation reached a critical point when the fraudsters alleged that the woman had committed suicide, threatening the complainant with arrest unless he paid Rs 6 lakh to "settle" the matter. Fearing for his safety and reputation, the complainant complied with the demands, ultimately losing approximately Rs 14 lakh.

The West District Police, upon receiving the complaint, registered a case and initiated a thorough investigation. A special team was formed to probe the case, which traced the financial trail to the Mewat region and Sikri, District Deeg, Rajasthan. The suspects, Javed and Vasim, both residents of Rajasthan, were identified as key players in the racket.

A raid was conducted at Vasim's residence in Mewat, where he attempted to flee but was apprehended. Another raid at Javed's residence led to his arrest. During questioning, the accused revealed that Khalid, a resident of Rajasthan, was responsible for recording the complainant's video.

A subsequent raid at Khalid's residence resulted in his arrest, and two mobile phones used in the crime were recovered from his possession. All three accused have been sent to judicial custody. This case is not an isolated incident. Sextortion, a form of cybercrime where victims are coerced into performing sexual acts on camera, which are then used to extort money, has been on the rise globally.