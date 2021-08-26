Two guys were arrested on Thursday by the Delhi Police Special Cell for allegedly using social media to transfer weaponry and ammunition to Khalistanis. They also had 18 illegal firearms and 60 live cartridges in their possession, according to the cops. Meanwhile, in the Mau area of Uttar Pradesh, police raided an illegal gun manufacturing business. The UP police also arrested nine people, three of whom were women.

A team from the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) raided the plant in the Dakshin Tola area on a tip-off and confiscated raw material needed to make illicit weapons, as well as other equipment, according to a statement released by the STF.

"We explored activities of some people which we noticed on social media 3 months ago. They were supplying arms to Khalistanis via social media. After investigation, we found they were from Khargone, MP. We arrested them in Delhi's Rohini last night.," said Sanjeev Yadav, DCP (Special Cell).

A team of Delhi Police's Anti-Auto Theft Squad Central district detained a guy on Monday for allegedly supplying firearms to criminals in the national capital. According to Delhi Police, the accused was on his way to Minto Road to deliver a cargo of illegal rifles and ammunition to criminals when he was detained and the consignment was seized.