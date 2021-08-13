The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a youth for allegedly hacking into the Election Commission of India (ECI) website and creating thousands of fake voter IDs. Vipul Saini, 24, of Nakur town's Maccharhedi hamlet in Saharanpur district who has a Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) degree was arrested yesterday.

During the initial investigation, authorities discovered that Saini generated over 10,000 fraudulent voter IDs over the course of three months at the request of a man called Armaan Malik from Madhya Pradesh. According to investigators, Vipul Saini used the same password as ECI personnel to enter into the ECI website. ECI had detected something was wrong and alerted a number of investigative organizations, who tracked down Saini and told the Saharanpur police.

Vipul's bank account put on hold

As per Saharanpur Senior Superintendent of Police S Channappa Saini was given Rs 100-200 per ID, when his bank account was inspected following his detention. The police discovered Rs 60 lakh deposited in it which was put on hold right away. Police are looking into the money's origins and seeking to learn more about Malik, who, according to Saini, used to provide him daily job reports. Saini's residence was raided by police, who seized two computers.

Authorities in Delhi will now look for a court order to bring him to the capital for further investigation, according to police. It will also be looked into whether he has any ties to anti-national or terrorist organizations, according to them. Saini earned his BCA at Gangoh village, Saharanpur district, the police added.