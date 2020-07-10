The nation woke up to a new twist in the Kanpur encounter case. Vikas Dubey the main accused in Kanpur ambush was killed on a Friday morning, July 10 in a police encounter in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The most wanted gangster, who was arrested from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh after absconding for a week, was injured during a shootout with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force officials as he tried to flee following a road mishap in which the vehicle he was travelling in overturned.

Vikas Dubey was the main accused in the ambush and the killing of eight police personnel in the Kanpur encounter case.

Vikas Dubey encounter: How was the dreaded gangster killed?

On Friday morning, Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) team along with history-sheeter who was arrested in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh yesterday, were reaching Kanpur.

The convoy was making it's way to Kanpur amid heavy rain, thundershowers and lightning when one of the vehicles of the convoy of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) that was bringing back Dubey from Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur overturned.

According to reports, as the convoy was in the Bhauti area under Barra police circle in Kanpur, the vehicle overturned after skidding on the road due to heavy rain.

As soon as Vikas was taken out of the vehicle, seeing a window of opportunity open before him, Dubey decided to escape. According to sources, gangster Vikas Dubey attempted to flee after the car overturned and tried snatching pistol of the injured policemen.

Police tried to make him surrender, during which he fired at the policemen. He was injured in retaliatory firing by police. He was later rushed to the hospital During this shootout, four other cops were also injured.

After gangster Vikas Dubey was brought to Kanpur's LLR Hospital following police encounter, doctors have declared him dead. Vikas received a bullet injury on the chest which proved fatal.