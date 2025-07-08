In a remarkable display of investigative prowess, the New Delhi District Police swiftly resolved a high-profile abduction and robbery case within 48 hours. The incident involved the theft of Rs 30 lakh from a luxury car showroom in Chanakyapuri, a posh area in New Delhi. The perpetrators, masquerading as law enforcement officers, orchestrated a fake Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid to carry out their heist.

The sequence of events began on July 2, when Anil Tiwari, the Assistant Manager at Exclusive Motors Pvt Ltd—a dealership known for its high-end vehicles like Bentley—was abducted near the Hungarian Embassy. Two men, one dressed as a policeman, approached Tiwari, claiming he was under arrest in connection with an ED case. Under this pretense, they forcibly took him to the showroom, where they proceeded to steal Rs 30 lakh stored in the boot of a Bentley car. After executing their plan, the culprits dropped Tiwari near Rajokari and vanished.

Initially, the showroom owner believed the raid to be legitimate. However, upon verification with the authorities, it was confirmed that no such ED operation had been conducted. This revelation prompted the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) at the Chanakyapuri police station. The police, under the leadership of Station House Officer (SHO) Balihar Singh and the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Arti Sharma, launched a comprehensive technical and forensic investigation to unravel the case.

Breakthrough in Investigation

The breakthrough came through meticulous analysis of CCTV footage, which led the police to a Wagon-R vehicle involved in the crime. This vehicle was traced back to Sunil Kumar Taneja, a 46-year-old driver residing in Gurugram. Taneja's arrest on July 5 was a pivotal moment in the investigation. His subsequent interrogation revealed the involvement of two accomplices: Suraj, aged 22, and Sumit Yadav, a 25-year-old employee at the showroom.

The investigation uncovered a well-orchestrated conspiracy. Sumit Yadav, who worked as a sales executive at the showroom, had provided critical information to the main accused, Sunil Kumar Taneja. It was discovered that Taneja and Yadav had previously collaborated at "Spinny," an online car sales company, where they conceived the plan to steal money from the showroom. DCP Devesh Kumar Mahla of the New Delhi District stated, "Sustained interrogation of the accused led to uncovering of the conspiracy. Sumit Yadav, working as a sales executive at the showroom, had provided crucial information to the main accused, Sunil Kumar Taneja."

Further investigation revealed that Sunil Kumar Taneja, a driver by profession, had a prior association with Suraj. The two had worked together for two to three years at a property dealer's office in Najafgarh. This connection facilitated their collaboration in the crime. DCP Mahla added, "Sunil Kumar Taneja, a driver by profession, knew Suraj through their previous shared employment at a property dealer's office in Najafgarh, where they had worked together for 2-3 years."

Recovery and Precautionary Measures

The police's efforts culminated in the recovery of Rs 15 lakh in cash, the freezing of a fixed deposit of Rs 8 lakh made by Taneja, and the seizure of both the Wagon-R used in the crime and a Tata Punch car purchased with the stolen money. Additionally, a fake ED document used during the raid was recovered, highlighting the lengths to which the criminals went to execute their plan.

As the investigation continues, the police remain committed to bringing all involved parties to justice and preventing similar incidents in the future. The case serves as a reminder of the ever-evolving nature of crime and the need for constant vigilance and adaptation in the face of new challenges.

The resolution of this case not only highlights the efficiency of the New Delhi District Police but also emphasizes the critical role of public cooperation in law enforcement. By staying alert and verifying the credentials of officials, citizens can play a vital role in preventing such fraudulent activities. The incident serves as a learning opportunity for both law enforcement and the public, reinforcing the need for awareness and proactive measures in safeguarding against crime.