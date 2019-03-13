The series is locked at 2-2, it is now a matter of temperament, the team which holds its nerves better will triumph and as the action shifts to Delhi, it is Australia which has all the momentum, but India still has the better resources for the surface.

Virat Kohli hailed Ashton Turner as the gamechanger in Mohali but now has to regroup his side quickly to thwart the Aussie threat in his home turf. For India, the biggest positive was the return to the form of the openers. Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma kissed their bad form away with superb knocks and now the job is cut out for the bowlers to get the job done at the Feroz Shah Kotla. India's top order in Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan & Rohit Sharma have scored 56.76 % of the total runs India have managed after Champions Trophy 2018.

The problematic number 4 spot

However, the number 4 spot remains as problematic as ever. The Indian side has used as many as 10 options for that spot, but no one has been able to make the spot his own.

Perhaps, the biggest solace which the Indian can draw before the clash is their record in series deciders since the 2015 World Cup. India under Virat Kohli have won 11 out of the 12 bilateral series they have played and the team's record in series deciders is clinical.

Barring the loss to South Africa in Mumbai, the Indian side has managed to win all the deciders at home. Also, the only loss which has come for then away from home was against England last year.

However, there are a few causes for concern for Virat Kohli – the primary one being the jittery form of the spinners. After being the most crucial cog in India's bowling attack over the past 15 months, the tweakers have been off the boil this year.

In the 150 overs, Kuldeep and Chahal have bowled this year, their economy rate of 5.43 is the worst for them in any particular year. 220 is the average score at this venue, and this is why India could well play three spinners in Delhi. The hosts have won 4 out of the last 5 matches at the venue. Against Australia, India have won three out of the four matches played.

The stage is perfectly set for the final encounter and it has all the making of a crunch series decider in the capital.