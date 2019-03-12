The series between India and Australia, which seemed like a formality not too long ago, has suddenly come alive and the fifth ODI which is the decider will be played in Delhi on March 10. With the series tied at 2-2, it will be a cracking encounter between two very good limited-overs sides.

When and where to watch the match on TV, online

The 5th ODI between India and Australia will start at 1:30 pm local time and 8 am GMT.

Star Sports 1 & HD1 (English) and Star Sports 3 & HD3 (Hindi) will provide live television coverage of the match. The live stream will be available on Hotstar.

India vs Australia 5th ODI preview

Australia has, all of a sudden, found their mojo and is a dangerous side in ODI cricket. In fact, they have won more matches than India on this tour. Australia's T20 whitewash of the hosts was followed by successive Indian victories in the first two ODIs but the visitors have responded with two victories of their own.

This series was supposed to be India's chance at fine-tuning their preparation and combinations ahead of the World Cup but has given everyone a glimpse of the Australia that people are used to seeing. A team without David Warner and Steve Smith has run one of the World Cup favourites ragged at home. The biggest take away from this series is Australia's resurgence and India will look to arrest their slide in the final ODI.

The biggest positive for the hosts is the return to form of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma. The entire makeup of the Indian side completely changes when their openers get runs. The fourth ODI was a rare off day for the bowlers and if they can correct that aspect of their game, India will be favourites to win the match.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Ambati Rayudu, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Alex Carey (WK), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, D Arcy Short, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye

Fantasy tips and suggestions

Wicketkeeper: It is really a toss-up between Pant and Carey. Neither has impressed behind the stumps but given Pant's superior ability with the bat in hand, he may be picked.

Batsmen: Virat Kohli scored two successive centuries and is another automatic pick. Usman Khawaja also scored a century and is another player who can be picked given his recent form. Shikhar Dhawan has found form and usually has a continued purple patch once he finds his groove. Peter Handscomb and Ashton Turner are automatic picks due to their performances in the last ODI.

All-rounders: Kedar Jadhav must be picked as he always manages to pick wickets with his unique bowling action and has been very dependable with the bat. Glenn Maxwell is also a good gamble while Marcus Stoinis may not play this game due to injury.

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back in the squad and he could replace Mohammed Shami in the playing XI. Pat Cummins is another pick as he can swing his willow to earn points. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will play this game, so will Adam Zampa. Hence there are a lot of wrist spinners to choose from. Bumrah can round off the bowling attack.

