A thin layer of pollution hovered over Delhi on Friday, worsening already deteriorated air quality and pushing the city into its seventh consecutive day in the 'very poor' category.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the national capital recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 373 in the morning, as a dense blanket of smog reduced visibility and continued to pose significant health risks for residents.

Data from the CPCB-developed Sameer app showed that 13 out of 39 monitoring stations across the city reported AQI levels in the 'severe' range. Wazirpur, which registered an alarming 442, emerged as the worst-affected locality in the national capital.

Only three monitoring stations, IHBAS Dilshad Garden (255), Lodhi Road (286) and Mandir Marg (278), recorded air quality in the 'poor' category, offering marginal relief when compared to the rest of the city. The majority of areas, however, continued to remain well above the 'very poor' threshold.

Several pollution hotspots recorded dangerous levels of particulate matter, with localities such as Anand Vihar (412), Bawana (430), Burari Crossing (404), Jahangirpuri (433), Mundka (435), Narela (408), RK Puram (406) and Rohini (421) all slipping into the 'severe' category. These readings indicate hazardous pollution levels that can impact even healthy individuals and aggravate respiratory conditions.

The toxic air extended beyond the capital into the National Capital Region (NCR). Ghaziabad remained the most polluted city in the region with an AQI of 431, firmly in the 'severe' category. Noida also nearly touched the 'severe' mark with a reading of 400, while Greater Noida stood at 377, categorised as 'very poor'. Gurugram, meanwhile, recorded an AQI of 294, placing it in the upper end of the 'poor' range.

With weather conditions expected to remain stagnant, experts warn that pollution levels are unlikely to see meaningful improvement in the immediate future.

Officials have urged residents, particularly children, senior citizens and those with respiratory illnesses, to limit outdoor exposure and follow health advisories.

(With inputs from IANS)