A man, who was fined Rs 16,000, sets his motorcycle on fire on Thursday evening in South Delhi. The man was charged for drunk driving, failing to provide vehicle registration as well as driving without a helmet.

The police were conducting vehicle checks when they noticed the man driving without his helmet. They asked him to pull over and noticed that he was intoxicated as well. He also couldn't provide the police with necessary papers for his vehicle and the police gave him a challan according to his offences.

According to the new traffic rules, the man was fined Rs 10,000 for drunken driving, Rs 5,000 for being unable to provide vehicle registration papers and Rs 1,000 for driving without a helmet.

When the police began to impound the two-wheeler, the man threw a big fuss and got very angry.

"Initially, he resisted and then kicked his motorcycle. As the vehicle fell on the road, he pulled its fuel pipe, spilling the petrol. Before the policemen could control him, he took out a matchbox and set the bike on fire," an officer told Hindustan Times on the condition of anonymity.

Malviya Nagar police station received a phone call on Thursday evening that a motorcycle has been set on fire.

"When a police team reached the spot, it was found that a team of Delhi traffic police was carrying out a checking against drunk driving. The traffic police staff told us that they had hailed one motorcycle rider who was driving without helmet. He was identified as Rakesh, a resident of Sarvodaya Enclave, who works at a restaurant in Hauz Khas. He was also drunk," Parvinder Singh, Additional deputy commissioner of police (south) said.

Singh added, "The traffic police staff told us that they had hailed one motorcycle rider who was driving without helmet. He was identified as Rakesh, a resident of Sarvodaya Enclave, who works at a restaurant in Hauz Khas. He was also drunk."