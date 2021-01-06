A man has been booked and arrested for purportedly thrashing a calf in Mandawali area of East Delhi, the police said on Wednesday.

A CCTV footage shows the calf hitting the man, in his 30s, when he was passing by through what appears to be an alleyway. Enraged, the man first hit the calf with his feet and continuously slaps the animal before pausing for some seconds.

Then, he again picks up a brick and hits the animal repeatedly on its head until it collapses, the CCTV video shows. The man, identified as Kamal Singh, has been arrested and book for animal cruelty, according to Delhi Police.

Calf sent to hospital, treated

The police said that its personnel reached the spot and found the animal injured after they received a call from someone. The policemen sent the calf to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital for medical examination and treatment.

"When Delhi Police came to know about the incident, a case was registered against one Kamal Singh, resident of Budha Marg, Mandawali and he was later arrested in this case," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Deepak Kumar.

Reacting to the man's action in the video, many social media users demanded the owner of the calf and the cow should also be booked for letting the animals on the streets. "Police did the right thing. Also, owner of cattle should be booked for letting the hungry cattle in road," a user wrote.

Mohammed Javed, another user, said that the person should not have hit the calf with the brick.

Growing cow protectionism

The arrest comes at a time of growing protectionism towards cows, the vigilantism in the name of the cattle and governments, especially led by BJP in states, to promote and protect the cow, an animal considered holy in the Hinduism.

On Tuesday, BJP-led government in Karnataka passed an ordinance to make slaughter of cow, calf, bull and bullock illegal in the state. The new law provides for 3-7 years of imprisonment and a fine from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh and offers protection to those "acting in good faith" to save them.

Last month, Madhya Pradesh government announced setting up of a 'Cow Cabinet' for the protection and promotion of cattle in the state. Animal Husbandry, Forest, Panchayat and Rural Development, Revenue, Home and Farmers' Welfare Departments have been included in the country's first 'Cow Cabinet'. According to the state agriculture minister, the Cabinet has been formed to ensure the protection of cattle.

Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog, the Central government body set up for cow welfare, on Tuesday announced to hold a nationwide online examination on cow science on February 25 in order to promote scientific knowledge about cow. "Cow is full of science that needs to be explored. It plays an important role in achieving the goal of making the country a US$ 5 trillion economy," said Vallabhbhai Kathiria, Chairman of Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog.

