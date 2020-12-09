The controversial anti-cow slaughter bill passed in Karnataka Assembly on Wednesday despite strong resistance from the opposition Congress party. The bill, titled Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Prevention of Cattle Bill 2020, seeks a blanket ban on the slaughter of cow across the state.

To those indulging in smuggling, illegal transportation, atrocities on cows and slaughter, the bill seeks stringent punishment. Such cases will be handled by special courts for speedy trials.

The bill also protects buffaloes and calves less than 12 years of age. There will also be provision for setting up cattle sheds for the protection of the livestock. Violators will be fined anywhere between Rs 15,000 to Rs 5 lakh and a jail term of 3 to 7 years can also be imposed.

Congress opposes, stages protest

Since the bill was passed without any discussion due to din in the House, members of the Congress party staged a walkout in protest. Reacting to the swift passing of the bill in the Assembly, leaders of BJP ruling party congratulated CM.

"We are on our way to fulfill Our commitment to protect our cows. Congratulations to CM BS Yediyurappa and Minister for Animal Husbandry Prabhu Chavan for tabling the Anti-Cattle Slaughter bill "Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter And Prevention of Cattle Act 2020" in the Assembly," BJP's CT Ravi tweeted.

Chavan also performed puja of the cows that were brought into the Vidhana Soudha.

"This is the blessings of the six crore people of Karnataka (and) of senior leaders. I thank the Chief Minister and the leaders for giving me this opportunity. This is the first time that the cow puja has been done here," Chavan said.