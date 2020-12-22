Politicians, cine actors, social activists, along with the general public, have observed a day-long hunger strike under the banner of 'Gau Mahadharna' at Indira Park in Hyderabad demanding that the cow should be declared as the National Animal of India.

"Cow is sacred for Hindus, but the same is being slaughtered in this land. Until it is not declared as National Animal, protecting it will not be possible," several speakers gathered at the occasion were quoted as saying by the media on Monday.

Sanctity behind cattle worship

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board member Kollisetti Shiva Kumar, speaking on behalf of Yuga Thulasi Foundation, asked: "If cows get wiped out from Telangana, how will we perform poojas to them on auspicious occasions?"

"Cows can be saved only if we all take their protection on a mission mode and demand that they be declared as National Animal," Kumar stated.

Dharna for cow protection

Organisers of the programme announced that a "Gow Sadak Bandh" will be organised on January 8, wherein the Vijayawada National Highway will be blocked at L. B. Nagar in Hyderabad.

The organisers asked everyone, especially the Hindus, to unite and demand the state government to respect thier demands concerning protection of cows.

Many Brahmins took part in the hunger strike to ensure that the cow is declared the 'National Animal', said N. Rajini Rao, in-charge of the state's Brahmin Joint Action Committee's political wing.

Satya Chowdary, cinema artist, was quoted as saying, "I am very much interested in the cow protection cause. I will continue my support to the movement in the future too. We hope that the Union government will accept our proposal of granting cow the status of a National Animal."

"Inauguration of my house can wait. But this cause is more important," Suhasini Saeethi, one of the participants told the Deccan Chronicle.