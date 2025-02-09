IANS

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V. K. Saxena has announced the dissolution of the seventh Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCT Delhi), according to an official notification released on Sunday.

The notification, dated February 7, stated, "In exercise of the power conferred upon me by sub-section (2)(b) of section 6 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, I, Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, hereby dissolve the Seventh Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from 8th February, 2025."

This development follows the Delhi Assembly election results announced on Saturday, which saw the BJP make a historic comeback after 27 years, ousting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from power.

Earlier in the day, outgoing Chief Minister Atishi, who retained her Kalkaji seat by defeating BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri with a margin of 3,521 votes, submitted her resignation to the L-G at the Delhi Secretariat.

Despite her individual victory, AAP suffered a massive electoral debacle, with senior leaders including Manish Sisodia, and Satyendar Jain, as well as, party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal losing their seats.

The BJP's landslide victory marks the end of AAP's decade-long rule in Delhi and signals a shift in voter sentiment -- where governance and infrastructure priorities took precedence over welfare schemes.

AAP's campaign, which focused on alleged water contamination from Haryana and accusations of Centre-led interference, failed to gain traction among voters.

Additionally, the party faced backlash over its handling of the stubble-burning crisis in Punjab and its frequent confrontations with the L-G.

For the BJP, this decisive mandate ends a prolonged wait to reclaim Delhi, following heavy defeats in the 2015 and 2020 Assembly elections. Now, the party is set to implement its governance model in the national capital, marking a significant political shift.

