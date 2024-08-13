Delhi Imams share their pain over non-payment of salaries for months

Hundreds of Imams and muezzins working in city mosques are a worried lot, the reason behind is non-payment of their salaries for months.

A couple of Imams, speaking to IANS shared their pain and discomfiture over the city government's 'apathy' towards them and said that the prolonged delay in emoluments has made their livelihood difficult.

"However, the disbursal of five months pay in three instalments brought much-needed relief for them," said one of the Imams.

Mufti Mohammed Kasim of Ajmeri Gate-based Anglo Arabic School told IANS that their salaries have been on hold since 2022.

"Mufti Imams and muezzins haven't been paid salaries for many months. They are more than 250 in number. We have made multiple requests but all that falls on deaf ears," he said.

"After multiple persuasions, a Waqf Board circular cleared the release of funds but many were devoid of this, citing ineligibility for the same. Earlier, 207 Imams and 73 muezzins received a salary, now only 185 Imams and 59 muezzins are getting it. At least 36 staff were declared illegal and denied any remuneration despite giving regular services in mosques," he pointed out.

Shedding further light on inconsistencies, he said that this problem arose after 2018. Earlier, the salaries were disbursed from the Waqf Board's income but after it brought in a new mechanism, their problems escalated.

Another Imam Mohammad Arshad Warsi told IANS, "We are not getting paid for months. We feel ignored and outcasted, despite giving our services we are not getting our due. Nobody raises voice for us."

He further said that they have been facing this problem for the past 2-3 years. Three instalments of five months' salaries came as a big relief but even out of that, the third instalment is due. Many of us have not been paid for 13-14 months while others have been waiting for 18-19 months.

He further said that Imams and muezzins are an ignored lot despite sticking to their duty, religiously.

"It's a matter of surprise as to why the Delhi government fails to acknowledge our contribution and give us our due. There are many departments in the government but there is never such an issue. Why do only Imams and muezzins have to face this," he asked.

He also informed that they raised the matter with Delhi cabinet minister Atishi but never got a clear assurance.

He further said that the Imams were given a pay hike about five years ago.

"Earlier, our salary was Rs 10,000 which has now gone upto Rs 18,000, however, this doesn't matter much given the level of price rise and inflation," he said.

He further informed that many Imams met Delhi L-G sometime ago.

"It was only after the L-G acknowledged and addressed our concerns that our salaries were released after a long delay. He asked the authorities to resolve the issue in 15 days and the same was implemented," the Imam told IANS.

