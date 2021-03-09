Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday presented a Rs 69,000 crore Budget for 2021-22 in the Assembly, and said it was themed on "patriotism".

Calling it a 'Deshbhakti' Budget, Sisodia said the AAP government has planned to hoist over 500 flags across the national capital much like the one at the central park, Connaught Place.

"As we are going to celebrate the 75th anniversary of our Independence Day on August 15, 2022, the Delhi government has started a 75-weeklong Deshbhakti programmes across the city," said Sisodia.

To continue its education system and make world-class facilities, the Delhi Government has allocated Rs 16,377 crore, which will be one fourth of the total Budget. A provision of Rs 1,550 crore for the development of unauthorised colonies has been made.

To develop the housing units for the poor in the city, a total of Rs 5,328 crore has been allocated for the Awas Vikas Yojna. The Delhi government has made a provision of Rs 2,074 crore for the Yamuna cleaning project.

For the health department, it has allocated Rs 9,934 crore with several new proposed development plans. For the transport department, the government will provide Rs 9,394 crore.