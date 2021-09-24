Gangster Gogi, 2 others killed in Delhi's Rohini court room

In a shocking development, Gangster Jitendra Gogi has been shot dead in broad daylight in the Rohini court of the country's capital Delhi. Jitendra Gogi, who came to the court, died on the spot. This gang war took place inside room number-207 of Rohini court.

However, the police retaliated on the spot and killed the attacker. Three to four people have been also injured in the shootout who have been taken to the hospital.

Police said that two miscreants of the Tillu gang have been killed in the encounter. Both these miscreants had entered the Rohini court wearing the dress of a lawyer who shot Jitendra Gogi.

The police are still verifying the names and other details of both the miscreants of the Tillu gang. The police have also not ruled out the angle of an old rivalry. However, after this incident in the capital, questions are being raised on the police administration and security system.

Notably, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police arrested Gogi in April under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA). In addition to dozens of extortions, dacoities, carjackings, and robberies, the MCOCA proposal includes 19 examples of murder and attempted murder.

Who's Jitendra Gogi?

Jitendra Gogi was counted among the topmost gangsters of Delhi. Delhi Police had placed a reward of Rs 4 lakh on him. The Haryana Police had also placed a reward of Rs 2.5 lakh on him. Gogi and his henchmen were involved in the murder of a local leader Virendra Mann in Delhi's Narela area.

Jitendra alias Gogi was also accused of killing Haryana's famous singer Harshita Dahiya. In states like Delhi and Haryana, the gangster had been the target of the police.