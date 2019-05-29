A fire broke out at the Kaveri Girls Hostel in the Janakpuri area of South Delhi at around 3 am on Wednesday. Around 50 girls were rescued from the building, six of whom have been admitted to the hospital due to smoke inhalation.

Two of the six girls have reportedly been discharged after receiving first aid.

The fire is set to have sparked by a short circuit in the basement of the building, which later spread to the ground and first floor. It was brought under control by 3:30 am by the efforts of the Delhi Fire Service.

The incident comes in the wake of the Surat Fire Tragedy, which claimed the lives of 23 students at a coaching centre.

The Delhi government had instructed the city's fire department to take immediate actions for closing down coaching centres operating above the fourth floor in buildings in violation of fire safety norms, on Monday.

The fire department has begun its operations already, identifying four major hubs for coaching centres and setting up four teams to inspect them.

"We have found that are about 4,000-5,000 coaching centres in the national capital. The department has decided to divide work among four teams who will be inspecting coaching centres in Laxmi Nagar, Karol Bagh, Mukherjee Nagar and Kalu Sarai which are believed to be the biggest hubs for coaching," said Atul Garg, Chief Fire Officer, Delhi.

(With inputs from IANS)