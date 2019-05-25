At least 20 people, mostly students, were killed and several others injured after a massive fire broke out at a coaching centre in Sarthana area of Gujarat's Surat on Friday, May 24, afternoon. The fire engulfed the third and fourth floor of the Taxshila Complex where the coaching centre was located.

Visuals on TV channels and several videos posted by witnesses on social media showed several students jumping out of windows on the top floor of the four-storey building to escape the blaze.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said at least 19 students have died in the fire, but Nitin Patel has put the figure at 20. "As per the information received, 20 students have died in the fire. Many others were injured and shifted to a hospital," Nitin Patel said.

A fire official said 19 fire tenders and two hydraulic platforms were pressed into service to douse the fire.

Locals were seen helping in the rescue operation to save stranded students as well as other occupants of the four-storey building.

Disturbing visuals of the fire showed kids falling off the windows:

"Students on the fourth and third floor jumped off to the ground to save themselves from fire and smoke. Many have been rescued and sent to the hospital. The operation to douse the fire is on," said a fire official.

In a video clip of the incident, some young students can be seen coming out of the windows of a coaching class and jumping off from the third and fourth floors amid thick smoke coming out from the building.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, saying that he asked the Gujarat government to provide all assistance in the matter: