Delhi assembly election results will be declared on Tuesday, February 11. The counting of votes began at 8 am with early trends giving the ruling Aam Aadmi Party an advantage. The early trends showed the AAP on course to return to power in Delhi

Among the key candidates, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, Raghav Chadha and Manish Sisodia, and Aatishi, and BJP's Tejinder Singh Bagga and Kapil Mishraare leading in their respective constituencies.

The ruling AAP is eyeing a third consecutive term in Delhi. The three-cornered poll contest saw the AAP battle the Bharatiya Janata Party, whose high-pitched campaign was anchored by home minister Amit Shah and not Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Congress.

All Delhi exit poll results have been unanimous that Arvind Kejriwal will return as Delhi chief minister for the third time and the AAP will romp home to victory, at the very least by a two-thirds majority. The predictions differed only in terms of the margin of victory. The AAP's tally will fall somewhere between 44 and 68 in the assembly of 70, according to the pollsters.