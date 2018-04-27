Delhi have lost seven of their last eight meetings with Kolkata.

Shreyas Iyer will be leading the Daredevils at home Friday.

The Delhi-based franchise are reeling at the last spot of the eight-team table.

Indian Premier League (IPL) wooden spooners Delhi Daredevils (DD) take on fourth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their second home game of the ongoing season Friday, April 27.

When is the IPL 2018 match between Delhi Daredevils and Kolkata Knight Riders and how to watch it live

The 26th match of IPL season 11 will start at 8 pm IST, 3:30 pm BST at Feroz Shah Kotla, New Delhi.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports Tamil will provide live TV coverage of the match in India. Live stream will be available on Hotstar.

DD vs KKR - Preview

All eyes will be on 23-year-old Mumbai batsman Shreyas Iyer as he has been handed the responsibility or reviving the fortunes of the Daredevils after veteran India opener Gautam Gambhir stepped down as captain earlier this week.

Gambhir said that the position of DD on the points table (five defeats from six games) forced him to arrive at the decision and backed Iyer to turn it around for the Delhi-based franchise, who are perennial underperformers.

Can Iyer help DD find a win?

Iyer faces an uphill task but a good start to his captaincy stint in the IPL will work wonders. DD are heading into the match on the back of a four-run defeat to Kings XI Punjab at home.

Notably, the Daredevils were crushed by 71 runs in their early-season match against the Knight Riders at Eden Gardens as spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Sunil Narine shone with the ball in making sure the then visitors did not even come close to the target of 201 runs.

The Daredevils would badly want their batting unit to buckle up and the spark that India U-19 World Cup-winning captain Prithvi Shaw provided during his maiden IPL outing against KXIP should give them a lot of confidence.

Gambhir will also be looking to improve his performance with the bat, given he has relieved himself of the pressure of captaincy.

On the other hand, the Knight Riders are resuming their IPL campaign after a five-day break. They were completely outplayed by KXIP at home in a rain-affected match last week in Kolkata.

Dinesh Karthik's men will be looking to get back to winning ways as they need two points to stay within touching distance of the top-three teams on the points table.

Predicted playing XIs

Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer (c), Gautam Gambhir, Prithvi Shaw, Glenn Maxwell, Rishabh Pant (wk), Vijay Shankar, Daniel Christian, Amit Mishra, Liam Plunkett, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult.

Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Tom Curran, Piyush Chawla, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav.

IPL 2018 global live stream and TV schedule