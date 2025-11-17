The third season of Netflix's award winning - Delhi Crime - is finally here. Revolving around the story of 'Baby Noor' and human trafficking, the Shefali Shah starrer has failed to create the same impact as its previous seasons. After the hard-hitting season one on Delhi 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape case and the second season on the kacchha baniyan gang; one expected the Emmy Award winning series to go deeper and beyond with this one.

However, the series seems to be running on auto-pilot in its third instalment, despite being loaded with some of the finest actors. There is less investigation, far less mystery and the dialogues totally non memorable. Shefali Shah's facial expressions remain the same throughout the series. Unlike the investigation, mystery and brainstorming seen in previous seasons; everything seems to have been handed over to Shah on a platter, this time around.

Rajesh Tailang has got limited screen time. However, every time he comes into the frame, he manages to impress. Rasika Duggal overshadowed Shefali Shah with the variation in her expressions and emotions. However, it was Mita Vashist, who was a total revelation as 'Kalyani'. Despite little screen time, she managed to lift the show and leave a mark.

Huma Qureshi as 'Badi Didi' didn't seem fearful or authentic. Her body language and accent failed to do justice to the power packed role offered to her. Unlike the previous seasons, there was nothing that could force our minds to revisit the show once we done watching it. And it is not just us who think so! Social media is also filled with more negative reviews than positive ones.

Social media review

"Was hoping this would be as scintillating as season 1, or even season 2 where they hunt the gang hardly with any clues or leads. But, season 3 was overly fictionalised, can expect certain scenes ahead and the climax was a dud. Remembering the age-old advice from Client Eastwood in The Good, The Bad & The Ugly. "When you have to shoot, you shoot, don't talk" simple. Many plot points are too convenient and made to order stuff. But, a good watch because of the making and characters," wrote a user.

"Season 3 of Netflix's Delhi Crime is by far its weakest one yet. A very unsatisfactory, middling watch. The second screen viewing vibes are HEAVY with this one," another user wrote.

"#Netflix's crime thriller series #DelhiCrime' 3rd season is watchable but not a great one to be remembered like Season 1 inspired by Delhi's Nirbhaya Case," reviewed a page.

"#DelhiCrime3 is NOT the most thrilling season. In fact, lacks the intensity & thrill of the last 2 seasons. It has its moments, but falters with its lacklustre storytelling, the weakest link of the series. Shocking to see the makers go wrong with such a fine ensemble," another person opined.

"Delhi Crime (Season 3) is brilliant! The climax feels a bit typical Bollywood-style, otherwise everything else was spot on," a social media user wrote.

"Finally began watching Season 3 of Delhi Crime. @anusinghc what brilliant dialogue writing! Pithy, chilling, sensitive & simple. Heady combination of our own unique English, Hindi and local dialects breathing life into every single already finely etched character. Way to go, Anu," another social media user commented.

"The storyline was so weak and the screenplay so confused that it seemed the creators couldn't decide who to put at the forefront. As a result, the characters were struggling for screen time," a person opined.

"#HumaQureshi accent and body language doesn't go with the characters she played both in #Maharani and #DelhiCrime3. Found her to be a weakling in both," one more of the comments read.