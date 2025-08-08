Actor Huma Qureshi's cousin murdered over parking dispute in Delhi, two arrested

In a shocking incident, Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi's cousin, Asif Qureshi, was murdered in Delhi's Bhogal area following an altercation over parking.

The incident occurred late on Thursday night near the victim's residence on Church Lane in Jangpura under the jurisdiction of Nizamuddin Police Station.

According to Delhi Police, the victim, 42-year-old Asif Qureshi, was attacked with a sharp, pointed object (a poker) after he asked two men to remove their scooter parked near the main entrance of his house. The argument escalated into a fatal confrontation. The two men went away at the time of the confrontation but threatened Asif Qureshi that they would return. True to their word they returned after some time with the sharp poker and attacked him with it.

The police received information around 10:30 P.M on August 7. Upon reaching the spot, they found Asif gravely injured and bleeding profusely. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

An FIR (No. 233/25) has been registered under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused, identified as Ujjwal (19) and Gautam (18), both sons of Dinesh and residents of the same locality, Church Lane, Bhogal, have been apprehended. The murder weapon has been recovered.

Police said, "During the altercation, one of the accused attacked the victim on the chest with a sharp object, resulting in his death. The investigation is ongoing."

Speaking to reporters, Asif Qureshi's wife alleged foul play: "My man has been deliberately and conspiratorially killed. This was not just a fight; it was murder with intent."

The brutal nature of the attack has sent shockwaves through the community. Residents expressed concern over rising aggression in the area and demanded stricter law enforcement.

Asif Qureshi, son of Ilyas Qureshi, was a long-time resident of Church Lane, Bhogal, and was known for his friendly nature in the neighbourhood.

Further investigation is underway to determine the full sequence of events and any possible premeditation.

(With inputs from IANS)