The Bombay Times Fashion Week is currently underway, bringing a host of Bollywood celebrities under one roof and turning heads with their show-stopping appearances on the runway. So far, stars like Mannara Chopra, Surbhi Jyoti, Sonali Kulkarni, Mouni Roy, Sonakshi Sinha with Zaheer Iqbal, and Palak Tiwari, among others, have graced the ramp with their stunning looks.

Each designer presents a collection based on a unique theme, and celebrities bring these themes to life as they slay on the runway.

Huma Qureshi's look criticised, and Zayed Khan's ramp dance goes viral

On Saturday, popular actor and designer Rohit Verma showcased his latest collection, inspired by a wedding theme. The entire setup echoed the vibe of a grand Indian celebration with band-baaja-baarat energy. The showstoppers were dressed in trendy, blingy, and over-the-top outfits that reflected the grandeur of Indian weddings.

Actors Huma Qureshi and Zayed Khan walked as showstoppers for Rohit Verma's wedding couture collection.

Huma exuded elegance in a white ghagra that she paired with a cropped, multi-colored blouse. She completed the look with an intricately embroidered ivory dupatta, which she draped over her head in traditional bridal style. She also wore chooda (bridal bangles) and walked the ramp adorned in heavy accessories, enhancing the bridal theme.

Zayed Khan, on the other hand, opted for a mustard traditional outfit, accessorized with a shawl for a regal touch.

The duo, along with Rohit Verma, even broke into a quick bhangra performance on the runway, adding a festive touch to the show.

A section of netizens expressed displeasure over Huma's outfit and the overall presentation. Some criticised the showstopper moment, calling the bhangra dance on the ramp unnecessary. Huma also faced backlash for greeting the audience with a 'namaste. '

While others seemed to be body-shaming her, claiming the outfit made her look bulky.

A user wrote, "here was a time when modelling was a job and models were revered. Now models have taken a backseat and you see actors being a showstopper."

Another wrote, "Is this a wedding procession or fashion show?"

The third one said, "looks cringe and awful."

The fourth one mentioned, "Huma looks uncomfortable and bulky in the outfit."