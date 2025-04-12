Bombay Times Fashion Week is underway in full swing, and a host of Bollywood celebrities have been turning heads with their show-stopping appearances on the runway. So far, stars like Mannara Chopra, Surbhi Jyoti, Sonali Kulkarni, Mouni Roy, Sonakshi Sinha with Zaheer Iqbal, and Palak Tiwari, among others, have graced the ramp, each putting their best fashion foot forward.

Natasa Stankovic unbuttons overcoat on ramp; son Agastya, BF Alex turn cheerleaders

On Saturday, cricketer Hardik Pandya's ex-wife, Natasa Stankovic, took to the runway as the showstopper at a fashion event. For her walk, she donned a black strapless, floor-length floral dress.

Natasa initially arrived wearing an oversized coat. As she stepped onto the runway, she removed the coat to reveal the mini black dress underneath, leaving the audience stunned. The crowd cheered her on enthusiastically, but it was an especially heartfelt moment for Natasa, as her son Agastya, along with her rumored boyfriend Aleksandar Alex Ilic, were both in the audience supporting her.

However, netizens had mixed reactions to Natasa's walk and outfit, some fans pointed out that her look resembled an outfit worn by Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week, where Janhvi also sported an oversized coat over a strapless gown.

Rumors about actress and model Natasa Stankovic and Aleksandar Alex Ilic began circulating after the duo were repeatedly spotted together around the city.

Meanwhile, Natasa continues to co-parent her son, Agastya, with her ex-husband, Hardik Pandya. Her frequent outings with Ilic—including gym sessions and public appearances—have only fueled speculation about a potential relationship.