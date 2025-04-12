It was a star-studded evening at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025, a dazzling showcase of fashion brilliance where leading entertainment personalities lit up the runway with elegance and charm. Not just Bollywood celebrities, but popular television stars also added their sparkle to the glamorous affair.

On Friday, ex-Bigg Boss contestants Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Mannara Chopra stole the spotlight as showstoppers. Other celebrities who brought extra glamour to the night included Kritika Kamra, Palak Tiwari, and Surbhi Jyoti, among others.

However, it was Mannara Chopra, ex- Bigg Boss and Laughter Chefs S2 contestant, who truly turned heads with her appearance. She walked the ramp for designer Sayali Rajadhyaksha, showcasing a beautiful saree from the designer's latest collection.

Actress Sonalee Kulkarni also served as a showstopper for Sayali Rajadhyaksha's saree line titled Savari.

Taking to social media, the designer wrote, "Whispering legends through fabric — Savari is a celebration of stories spun from generations past and dreams of tomorrow. Launched at Bombay Times Fashion Week, this collection captures the soft power and quiet fortitude of Indian women. With Sonalee Kulkarni illuminating the runway with her radiant elegance, every saree becomes a heartfelt tribute to enduring legacy."

She also shared glimpses of other models sashaying down the ramp in traditional Kanjeevaram sarees.

For the event, Mannara Chopra looked radiant in a green and pink saree. She kept her hair open, swept to one side, and completed her look with pink block heels. Several videos and pictures of her walk have since gone viral, showing her dancing joyfully on the runway, striking poses and making expressive facial gestures.

However, not everyone was impressed. Netizens criticized her walk and expressions, calling them overly dramatic and unnecessary.

Here's what some users had to say

A user wrote, "What's with that weird facial movements?"

Another wrote, "Over acting & over expression.."

The third one mentioned, "She was trying to control her facial expressions while walking in."