Amid loud slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai, the renowned Bollywood star Huma Qureshi repeatedly thanked the Indian defence forces for their role in Operation Sindoor to ensure the safety and security of the common citizens.

"I have no words to express my gratitude. I can only say the entire country loves you. We are indebted to you for protecting us," she said while pointing towards female troopers of the Border Security Forces.

To express her gratitude to the border guards for their bravery and valour during Operation Sindoor, renowned actress Huma Qureshi visited the Suchetgarh Border Outpost on the Indo-Pak International Border in Jammu district, popularly known as the Octroi Post.

It is important to mention here that Suchetgarh Post served as the route to Sialkot, Pakistan, during the pre-partition era. Sailkot town of Pakistan is just 11 kms from the post and earlier there was an Octroi post at this point.

The visit aimed to boost the morale of Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers—especially women soldiers—deployed along the border in Jammu and Kashmir and to honour their courage. Huma met with the BSF women soldiers who bravely faced Pakistani attacks during Operation Sindoor and praised their exemplary service.

At a special event held at the Suchetgarh Border Outpost, Huma saluted the courage and dedication of both the Indian Army and BSF.

"I had the privilege of coming to this holy land today and meeting our soldiers—especially the women—who are protecting our borders day and night without regard for their own lives. Because of you, we are safe in our homes. Coming here today, I have once again realized how fortunate we are to have brave people like you safeguarding our nation's borders," she said.

The Octroi Post in the border village of Suchetgarh is well-known both in India and abroad for its 'Wagah-style' Beating Retreat Ceremony, organized by BSF personnel every weekend.

Huma Qureshi witnessed the Beating Retreat ceremony and praised the BSF jawans for their disciplined and powerful performance. She remarked that the event provides a unique opportunity for citizens to understand the dedication and sacrifice of soldiers serving on the front lines.

Qureshi meets victims of Pakistan shelling

During her visit, Huma Qureshi also met with several families affected by Pakistani shelling during Operation Sindoor. She expressed her condolences and shared in their grief.

In particular, she visited the residence of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Dr. Raj Kumar Thapa, who was martyred in the firing on May 7 in Rajouri.

Paying tribute to his sacrifice, Huma said: "The sacrifice of heroes like Dr. Thapa will always inspire us. The grief of his family is our collective grief, and I stand with them in this difficult time."

Operation Sindoor and the role of BSF

During Operation Sindoor, the BSF responded strongly to unprovoked firing and infiltration attempts from Pakistan. Women soldiers played a particularly notable role, displaying exceptional bravery—something Huma especially highlighted.

She emphasized that the courage shown by women soldiers is not only inspiring but also proof that women in India's armed and paramilitary forces serve the nation shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts.

Border tourism and social awareness

Huma also stressed the importance of border tourism during her visit. She said events held at locations like Suchetgarh not only promote tourism but also raise public awareness about the challenges and sacrifices faced by soldiers stationed at the border.

She appreciated this government initiative and urged citizens to visit such sites to show solidarity and support for the armed forces.

"I feel proud to be here. Our soldiers and the people living along the border are the epitome of extraordinary courage and resolve. I express my deepest gratitude and respect to them," she added.

