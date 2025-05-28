The 10-year-old Shravan Singh, a resident of Tara Wali, a small border village in Punjab's Ferozepur district, has today become a symbol of inspiration for the entire country. Social media is flooded with his pictures, showing him being felicitated by officers of the Indian Army for his "unparalleled contribution" to his village during Operation Sindoor.

Netizens lauded Sharvan Singh for his contribution during Operation Sindoor.

During Operation Sindoor, when tensions were at their peak on the Indo-Pak border and most civilians preferred to stay indoors, this little boy stepped forward to serve the soldiers stationed at the front.

Shravan Singh won everyone's hearts with his patriotism and selfless service. Amid drone attacks from across the International Border, he regularly provided essential items like milk, water, lassi, and ice to Indian Army soldiers deployed in the fields during the operation.

As his family's fields are located near the border, the area was under heavy deployment to counter potential enemy attacks. For ten consecutive days, Shravan made it a point to deliver these essentials to the soldiers, believing it to be his duty during wartime.

This small yet courageous initiative, taken amid fear and danger, not only boosted the morale of the soldiers but also sent a powerful message of unity and dedication from the country's civilians in a time of crisis.

Dreams of serving the Indian Army

"I really enjoyed serving the soldiers during the war. For ten days, I regularly provided milk, ice, cold water, and lassi to the soldiers deployed in our fields," Shravan told the media after being felicitated by senior Army officers.

He is Sharvan Singh, a 10 year old boy from border village Tara, Ferozpur.



He used to collect milk, lassi, tea from his village & serve them to soldiers stationed at his village during & after Operation Sindoor.



He was honored by GOC Maj Gen Sheshadri for his services.

"It is my dream to join the Indian Army," he added. "I was not scared. I want to become a soldier when I grow up. I used to take water and lassi for the soldiers, and they loved me very much."

Shravan's service was not limited to just food and water—he became a symbol of courage and affection for the soldiers. He is the son of local farmer Sona Singh, who expressed pride in his son's role during Operation Sindoor.

"Initially, we were a little apprehensive due to the war-like situation and the looming threat of shelling, but later we allowed Shravan to do his bit," said Sona Singh.

"From the very first day, Shravan went out to help the soldiers. He didn't miss a single day. We supported him, and he stood by the soldiers," he added.

GOC felicitates Shravan Singh

Shravan's selfless dedication was officially recognised by the Indian Army. Major General Ranjit Singh Manral, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 7th Infantry Division, honoured him in a special ceremony. Shravan was presented with a memento, a special meal, and his favourite dessert—ice cream.

Smiling, Shravan said, "They gave me food and ice cream. I am very happy." This honour brought a bright smile to Shravan's face and was a proud moment for his father, Sona Singh.

Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir in April 2025, was a complex and critical military operation. The Indian Army carried out precision strikes on terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Amid this high-stakes strategy, stories of young heroes like Shravan emerged as a unique source of inspiration for the nation. He was hailed as "the youngest civilian warrior of Operation Sindoor," proving that the spirit of patriotism and service knows no age.