A Delhi court questioned the police on Saturday over the chargeshet it filed against 10 students in the long-running JNU sedition case. The court asked the police if necessary approval was taken from the legal department before the chargesheet was filed.

"You don't have approval from legal department, why did you file chargesheet without approval?" the court asked.

On Monday, the police filed a chargesheet against JUN students for raising anti-national slogans on the campus in 2016.

The police said they had proof of e-mail exchanges between Anirban Bhattacharya and Umar Khalid, former students of JNU. Anirban and Umar are two of the ten students from the university charged with sedition by Delhi police.

A total of 14 e-mails have been referred to in the chargesheet. Police say when the students raised slogans of 'Azadi', or freedom, in February 2016, they were pointing at Kashmir and not poverty and starvation, as they had claimed.

On 11 February 2016, an e-mail was sent from Anirban's account to five people, including Umar Khalid and Aswathi Nair, which contained an attachment named as 'Umar FB', reported DNA.

The e-mail reads as follows: "It is important that we come out with our statement and please do not panic. We need to be resolute. Once this statement goes out, things will be much easier for us."

The e-mails also contain evidence that in 2016, Anirban, Umar, Aswathi and Komal Mohite organized the event 'The country without a post office' at Sabarmati Dhaba in JNU.

SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP/Getty Images [Representational Image]

According to the police, the organisers had invited several people to participate in the programme and were primarily responsible for the incidents that later took place.

The police have reproduced these emails in the chargesheet and say these will be used against the accused to prove their guilt.

On Monday, the police filed a charge sheet naming former JNU Student's Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar, Anirban Bhattacharya, Umar Khalid and seven Kashmiri students in the sedition case.

The trio was earlier arrested in 2016 for organising a protest in which several students allegedly shouted anti-national slogans, demanding freedom for Kashmir from India and protesting against the hanging of convicted terrorist Afzal Guru.