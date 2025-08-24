Delhi CM Rekha Gupta hails HM Amit Shah for bill to sack tainted ministers

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday hailed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's decision to introduce a bill in Parliament for sacking tainted Ministers.

Speaking at the All India Speakers' Conference 2025 in the Delhi Assembly, Gupta said, "Vithalbhai Patel ji had ignited the flame of parliamentary traditions and democratic decorum even in a subservient India. Today, under the guidance of the Home Minister Amit Shah, this opportunity to make that flame even brighter is becoming a historic legacy for all of us," she said.

The two-day conference, being organised on August 24 and 25, is commemorating 100 years of Vitthalbhai Patel as the first elected Indian Speaker of a legislature.

CM Gupta said that it was a moral victory for Indians when Vitthalbhai Patel was elected the first Indian Speaker of the pre-Independence Central Legislative Assembly 100 years ago.

She said, "This conclave will prove to be a milestone in the continuous journey of Parliament and Legislative Bodies, which is progressing towards making India's democracy even more enriched and stronger."

The Chief Minister praised Home Minister Amit Shah, who inaugurated the conference, for giving new strength to the decorum of democracy, code of conduct, impartiality, and timeliness.

His presence is elevating this conference from mere organisation to a historic milestone in the upliftment of democratic values, she said.

Calling HM Shah a guardian of democracy, CM Gupta hailed his decision to introduce the recent bill to sack tainted Ministers and the abrogation of Article 370.

"The Home Minister is the voice of democracy in the Lok Sabha. Every single word that he speaks is in the context of the Constitution and is logical," she said.

She said the power to enact people-oriented laws comes from the legislature. "HM Shah is a role model for all elected representatives due to his efforts to safeguard democracy," she said.

"His knowledge of legislative business and strong statements for the country have strengthened public faith in the government and Parliament," she said.

The two-day conference that started on Sunday is being attended by 29 Chairmen and 17 Deputy Chairmen from across the country, along with six Chairmen and four Deputy Chairmen of State Legislative Councils. Participants have come from Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Mizoram, Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab and other states.

(With inputs from IANS)