Delhi CM Kejriwal casts his vote; urges people to vote for honest party [details]

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his family members on Sunday morning exercised his franchise for the Municipal Corporation election at a polling booth in the Civil lines area.

After casting his vote, CM Kejriwal told the media that this was an opportunity to clean Delhi. He urged the people to vote for an honest party and not for those who are dishonest. "I appeal to people to vote in large numbers. This is an opportunity to clean the capital city. Vote for those who work and are honest, not for those who are dishonest," Kejriwal told the media after casting his vote.

In a tweet also, he appealed, "Vote for an honest party, vote for decent and good people. Do not vote for those who indulge in corruption, hooliganism. Do not vote for those who litter Delhi. Vote for those who will make Delhi shine and clean. Vote for those who work, don't vote for those who stop working".

In an earlier tweet, Delhi CM said in Hindi, "Today it is voting for making a neat and clean and beautiful Delhi, voting for forming a corruption free government (establishment) at the municipal corporation. I appeal to all the Delhi citizens to go for voting to form an honest and performing government at the MCD".

The MCD polls for 250 wards in the national capital started at 8 a.m. Over 1.45 crore voters in Delhi are eligible to vote in the polls for which more than 13,000 polling booths have been set up across the city. Voting will conclude at 5.30 p.m.

