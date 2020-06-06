Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given a stern warning to private hospitals over coronavirus patients. The state government has also decided to deploy health department officials in private hospitals to ensure the availability of beds to each and every COVID-19 patient.

Kejriwal, on Saturday, said: "All hospitals built on government land will have to treat corona patients. The government will take strict action against hospitals that refuse to treat such patients."

Kejriwal against black marketing beds

Kejriwal said, "Even during this crisis, some hospitals are black marketing the beds. I want to warn them that such a hospital will not be spared. Hospitals are built to get treatment, not to earn money."

The Chief Minister added, "Owners of many private hospitals are not giving space to corona patients in their hospitals because of their high reach. I want to tell everyone clearly that no such hospital will be spared at all."

However, the Chief Minister also praised most private hospitals, saying "Most private hospitals are serving the Delhiites in this hour of crisis, but a few selected hospitals are black marketing Corona Beds."

According to the Delhi government, a meeting is being held with private hospitals on this subject. So far, meetings have been held with 33 private hospitals and the owners of the remaining hospitals which are in the list are also being called and clear instructions are being given on this subject.

Kejriwal said, "Even today 5,300 samples have been tested in Delhi. A total of 42 labs are working for corona testing. Complaints have been received against six of them, after which action has been taken. However, 36 labs are still testing the patients. Apart from these, all government and many private hospitals have built flu clinics, where corona is being tested."