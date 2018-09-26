Chopped body parts of a minor girl were found in two bags lying in a drain under the Barapulla flyover, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the victim was allegedly killed by her boyfriend. The accused, identified as Rizwan Khan (20), a resident of Nizam Nagar in Nizamuddin, has been arrested.

He allegedly attacked the victim with a knife, killing her on the spot. The accused then chopped her body into several pieces and put them into two bags. "Later, the police found the two bags lying in the drain under the flyover," the official said.

"During interrogation, Khan disclosed that he was in a relationship with the girl for past 11 months. Recently, he came to know that she had befriended another man," he added.

On Sunday, the two had an argument following which the accused killed her.