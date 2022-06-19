A Delhi-bound aircraft, with 185 passengers on board, was forced to make an emergency landing in Patna on Sunday after one of the wings caught fire, sources said, adding that all the people on board were safely rescued.

A senior SpiceJet official told IANS that the B737-800 aircraft of the airline was operating from Patna to Delhi.

On takeoff, during rotation, the cockpit crew suspected a bird hit on one of the engines.

"As a precautionary measure and as per SOP, the captain shutdown the affected engine and decided to return to Patna," the official said, adding that the aircraft landed safely in the Bihar state capital and passengers were safely deboarded.

Bird hit plane

Post flight inspection revealed a bird hit that led to the damage of three fan blades.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also issued a statement sharing similar details.

The onlookers shot the video of the plane from the ground as one of its wings had caught fire.

The fire was not visible from such a long distance, however, smoke could be seen.

(With inputs from IANS)