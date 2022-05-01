SpiceJet flight inbound Durgapur from Mumbai encountered severe turbulence while during its descent. The Boeing B737 aircraft landed safely in Durgapur, but passengers suffered injuries due to the turbulence.

Around 40 passengers were rushed to the nearest hospital and provided medical assistance.

"Today, SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers," SpiceJet spokesperson said in a statement.

The horrifying incident described

Due to bad weather in West Bengal, the pilot of SpiceJet SG945 B737 turned on the put seat belt sign. Due to heavy turbulence, two passengers got severely injured when they hit the food trolley. It appeared the food trolley was not docked when there was turbulence.

But it was later revealed that at least 40 passengers were injured after cabin luggage fell on them. According to reports, the flight was caught in a storm. Many passengers suffered head injuries and were provided with medical assistance. At least ten passengers suffered critical injuries, but hospital authorities said their condition is stable.

Describing the horrific experience, one of the passengers told India Today that the impact of the turbulence tore the seat belts which they had been wearing. "There were three jerks while landing. It felt exactly how it feels when cars hit bumpers. We had seat belts on. The belts tore on impact. We jounced on our seats," the passenger was quoted as saying.

SpiceJet expressed regret at the unfortunate incident and said that it is providing all possible medical help to the injured.