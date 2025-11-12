The police have detained the second-hand car dealer in Haryana's Faridabad, who allegedly sold the Hyundai i20 used in the Delhi explosion to Dr Mohammed Umar and Tariq, and is being questioned about the deal, sources said on Wednesday.

The police have also seized the documents related to the sales from the second-hand car dealer.

As investigations continue into the Delhi blast, it was revealed that the Hyundai i20 used in the explosion was bought from a second-hand car dealer located in Sector 37 of Faridabad, Haryana.

The blast occurred on the evening of November 10, when the Haryana-registered Hyundai i20, parked near Gate No.1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, exploded, killing at least eight people and injuring dozens. High alerts have been issued in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Mumbai, with security around crowded public places and religious sites enhanced.

This incident also came after police busted a terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind terror outfits in Faridabad and seized 2,900 kg of explosives and a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

Police have arrested two J&K doctors, Adil Ahmad Rather and Muzammil, who were linked to these terror outfits, which, according to the sources, panicked the module and led to the blast.

As per the sources, the Hyundai i20 was initially owned by Mohammad Salman, who was apprehended on Monday night, and the car changed ownership several times -- it was first sold to Nadeem, then to a second-hand car dealer in Faridabad. This is the same car dealer being interrogated by the police.

The vehicle was later bought by Aamir, followed by Tariq, who is also suspected to be associated with the Faridabad terror module, and subsequently acquired by Mohammed Umar. Both Aamir and Tariq are also under investigation by authorities.

Following the blast, the Delhi Police intensified their investigation into the car blast that occurred near the Red Fort, revealing crucial details from CCTV footage that tracked the suspect vehicle's movements hours before the explosion.

According to Delhi Police sources, CCTV footage shows that the white i20 car was parked near the Red Fort parking area at around 3.19 p.m., remaining there for nearly three hours before it exited the parking at approximately 6.48 p.m.

The car was seen leaving the parking area at a time when there was heavy crowd movement in the vicinity, police officials said.

A case has been registered under UAPA Sections 16 and 18, along with provisions of the Explosives Act and several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The authorities are continuing to piece together the sequence of events leading up to the blast, emphasising that all possible angles are being examined.

(With inputs from IANS)