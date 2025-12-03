Delhi's air quality continued to worsen on Wednesday morning, with several locations recording 'severe' pollution levels. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data from 40 monitoring stations, at least 14 stations showed an Air Quality Index (AQI) above 401 at 7.05 a.m., placing them in the 'severe' category.

As per CPCB's Sameer app, Delhi's overall AQI stood at 376 around 7 a.m., inching close to the 'severe' threshold and showing a slight increase from Tuesday's average of 372. The reading currently places the national capital's air quality in the 'very poor' category, bordering the hazardous zone.

A thick layer of smog was visible across most parts of the city, significantly reducing visibility. Chandni Chowk recorded one of the highest AQI levels at 431, falling under the 'severe' bracket. The worsening pollution levels have again raised public health concerns, especially for vulnerable groups.

The spike in pollution comes after Delhi reported an AQI of 279 in the 'poor' category on November 30, followed by 304 on December 1, and 372 on December 2. The steady rise has brought back dense smog, with residents experiencing irritation in the eyes, nose, and throat, along with breathing discomfort.

The areas where AQI crossed the 'severe' limit include Anand Vihar (405), Ashok Vihar (403), Bawana (408), Chandni Chowk (431), Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range (406), Jahangirpuri (406), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (405), Okhla (404), RK Puram (420), Rohini (417), Vivek Vihar (415), and Wazirpur (406).

Among all monitoring locations, NSIT Dwarka was the only site reporting 'poor' air quality, while the remaining 25 stations recorded 'very poor' levels. Nehru Nagar and Chandni Chowk remained the most polluted areas on Wednesday.

Health experts have warned that prolonged exposure to such toxic air can aggravate respiratory issues, especially among people with asthma, lung conditions, and heart ailments. Even healthy individuals may develop breathing difficulties and long-term respiratory disorders if exposed continuously.

Neighbouring regions also reported alarming pollution levels. Noida recorded an AQI of 406 at the Sector 125 station, while Greater Noida reported 372 around the same time.

Delhi's air quality began worsening again from Monday, following a brief improvement over the weekend. On Sunday (November 30), the city experienced relief as strong northwesterly winds temporarily dispersed pollutants, ending a 24-day streak of 'very poor' air quality.

According to CPCB, the AQI, which ranges from 0 to 500, is divided into six categories, each reflecting the level of pollution and associated health risks.

(With inputs from IANS)