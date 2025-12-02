After offering only a brief respite, Delhi's air quality deteriorated once again on Tuesday, slipping back into the 'very poor' category following two days in the 'poor' range.

As of 6 a.m., the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 331, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), signalling a renewed rise in pollution levels across the national capital.

Several monitoring stations recorded even higher concentrations of particulate matter. Bawana reported an AQI of 387, Anand Vihar 381, Wazirpur 362, Burari 361, and RK Puram 356, all firmly within the 'very poor' bracket.

IGI Airport remained one of the few locations with relatively lower pollution, though its AQI of 269 still fell in the 'poor' category.

According to CPCB standards, an AQI between 0–50 is classified as 'good', 51–100 satisfactory, 101–200 moderate, 201–300 poor, 301–400 very poor, and 401–500 severe.

A noticeable layer of fog and smog blanketed prominent areas on Tuesday morning. At India Gate–Kartavya Path, the AQI hovered around 370, placing it in the 'very poor' zone.

Conditions were similarly concerning at MB Road in Tughlakabad, where the AQI was recorded at 302, raising alarms among residents and authorities.

Residents expressed growing frustration over deteriorating air quality.

One resident said, "The pollution has become extremely dangerous for both children and the elderly. Earlier, we used to come out at 5 a.m., but now we have to wait until 7 a.m. Our eyes burn, and we are constantly coughing. The government should take stronger action... Water sprinkling is insufficient, and vehicles are still running. More frequent sprinkling is urgently needed."

Delhi had seen a marginal but brief improvement earlier in the week. On Sunday and Monday, the city recorded AQIs of 279 and 298, respectively.

Meanwhile, winter conditions continue to set in. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a maximum temperature of around 26 degrees Celsius and a minimum of about 7 degrees Celsius for Tuesday, indicating a steady decline in temperatures alongside worsening air quality.

