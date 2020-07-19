Fitness is good, but it's not good to violate the safety regulations laid out by the government to stay fit. Overenthusiastic bunch of youths were caught secretly working out in the gym in Delhi at a time when the Centre or any state government hasn't permitted reopening of gymnasiums. Delhi government has strictly prohibited gyms and swimming pools even as several relaxations have been announced as a part of Unlock India. Swimming pools and gyms are considered high-risk areas for the spread of coronavirus, which has been spiking in record numbers across India.

Gym raided, owner booked

The local Delhi police was tipped off about the gym's secret operation in the Shivpuri area. The cops carried out a raid and found the shutter of the gym to be half-opened while at least 10 persons were working out inside. The police detained them all along with the owner of the gym, who is the trainer guiding the persons on their work out.

According to media reports, three of the detailed accused were women and were regulars at the gym. The police has booked the owner of the gym, identified as Raheesh, under section 188 - a violation of government orders. The other persons working out in the regular gym were not wearing face masks and challans were issued for COVID-19 violation.