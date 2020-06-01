Starting Monday, the Delhi government gave some more relaxations in the lockdown 5.0, however, the educational institutes, malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, metro and places of worship will continue to be barred in the city.

In an order, signed by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority extended the lockdown period in the Containment Zones in the national capital up to June 30, while allowing some more relaxations across the city outside Containment Zones.

Dev, in his capacity as Chairperson, State Executive Committee, said a number of activities will continue to remain prohibited throughout the city, including the Metro Rail Services.

Educational institutions to remain closed, online classes allowed

"All schools, colleges, educational training, coaching institutions etc will remain closed. Online and distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged," the June 1 order said.

It said hotels and other hospitality services will also remain shut, except "those meant for housing health, police, government officials, healthcare workers or stranded persons, including tourists and those used for quarantine facilities, and running of canteens at bus depots, railway stations and airports."

A large number of hotels in the city are currently being used as quarantine facilities for the common man as well as for the frontline workers. Also, hotels in the city are being used as extended hospitals to deal with the rising coronavirus cases.

Spas, malls, gyms will be shut

All spas, cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will also remain shut in the city, the order added.

Also, it said, "all social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other gatherings and large congregations" will remain prohibited. "All religious places, places of Worship shall be closed for the public. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited," it added.

The Central government last week adopted an exit step towards 67-day long nationwide lockdown, declaring that the restriction will be limited to only containment zones up to June 30. However, certain activities were barred even outside the containment zones to check the spread of coronavirus infection. The coronavirus cases in the national capital are approaching 20,000 mark.