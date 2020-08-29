Facebook is once again the centre of controversies. During a company meet on Thursday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressed the shooting that took place in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The world's largest social networking platform is facing a lot of criticism for the way it handled the social element of the shocking incident.

Facebook users had reported a group called Kenosha Guard that posted a event likely to incite violence in the hours before the shooting. But the moderators at Facebook deemed the group and the event not in violation of the platform's norms.

"It was largely an operational mistake. It's because the team that enforces our policy against dangerous organizations is a specialized team that is trained to look for symbolism and innuendo ... and understand the details of how certain militias and conspiracy networks operate," Zuckerberg said.

"The contractors and reviewers who the initial complaints were funneled to didn't pick this up. On second review, doing it more sensitively, the team responsible for dangerous organizations recognized that this violated the policies and we took it down," he added.

Delete Facebook trends on Twitter

The response, or the lack of thereof, by Facebook in wake of Kenosha shooting garnered heavy criticism. Many users called for a boycott on Facebook, which eventually led to #DeleteFacebook become the top trending hashtag on Twitter.

"Facebook posted a militia group's call to take up arms in Kenosha. Once again, Zuckerberg takes anything that makes a buck route. #DeleteFacebook," one user wrote.

"Facebook has been absolute garbage for at least a decade now. Anyone still using Facebook really has no right to complain at this point. Stop enabling this propaganda machine and #DeleteFacebook," wrote another user.

How to delete your Facebook account permanently?

If you're convinced to delete Facebook in wake of the Kenosha shooting, here's a step-by-step guide on how to deactivate or permanently delete your account.

Step 1: Go to "Delete your account" page

Step 2: Click on "Delete Account" in the bottom right corner

But make sure you will download your information on Facebook if you wish to back up your photos. You can do so by going into: Settings > Your Facebook Information > View > Download Your Information > Choose format > Create File > Download. Verify your password to download info.

How to deactivate your Facebook account?

Users can alternatively deactivate the Facebook account if they are not sure about deleting the account permanently. To do so, Go to Settings > General > Manage Your Account > Deactivate your account. When the user logs back in to the account, the account will get reactivated.