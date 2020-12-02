Suriya's latest film Soorari Pootru has given the actor the comeback he deserves and the film has opened to positive response from all the fans. But apart from the fans, many from the film fraternity have gone on to praise the movie for its intriguing screenplay and Suriya's screen presence.

Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda, Vignesh Shivan, Lakshmi Manchu, Satya Dev, Radhika Sarathkumar, and others also praised Suriya's performance. Notably, the Kollywood star thanked them all on Twitter.

Samantha's take on the film

Now notable actress Samantha Akkineni has also praised the movie on Twitter where she wrote "Film of the year #SooraraiPottru. What a gem.. @Suriya_offl #SudhaKongara @Aparnabala2 Cherry blossom.. @PrimeVideoIN .. Outstanding .. just the inspiration I needed." Suriya and Samantha share a great friendship bond and have worked together in films such as 24 and Anjaan. Suriya has a number of films in his kitty he is currently working with Gautham Vasudev Menon for a web series titled Navarasa post which he will start work on Vetrimaaran's Vadivasal and a film with director Pandiraj tentatively titled Suriya 40.