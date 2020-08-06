In another communication disaster, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has removed a document from its website that had admitted Chinese incursion along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The document now has been removed from the MoD website. The Ministry had uploaded the document two days ago under the "What's New" section on its homepage.

The document read, "Chinese aggression has been increasing along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and more particularly in Galwan valley since May 5, 2020. The Chinese side has transgressed in the areas of Kungrang Nala, Gogra, and the north bank of Pangong Tso Lake on May 17-18." As per a report in NDTV, the document further added that the two sides are conducting ground level talks between the Armies of two sides to defuse the tension.

It also highlighted that a flag meeting between the two Corps commanders was held on June 6. "However, a violent face-off incident took place between the two sides on June 15, resulting in casualties on both sides." The document also traced the 5 rounds of the meeting which took place between two sides since over de-escalation after the Galwan valley clash.

The document held significance with the fact that it for the first time any official word had taken note of "Chinese aggression" since the violent clashes between two nuclear-armed nations claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers along with an unknown Chinese casualty. Soon after the clashes, China accused India of 'unilaterally changing the status quo' of LAC.

Communication Disaster

What followed was a classic example of a communication disaster from India. In his address to nation PM Modi said that 'No one has come to our territory.' Chinese media latched on to Modi's remarked and accused the Indian Army of showing aggression. PMO had to come up with a clarification after Chinese media's claim.

Moreover, PM also echoed the same statement during the all-party meeting on the China crisis. He said, "Neither has anyone intruded into our territory nor taken over any post. Our forces are doing what they have to do to protect the country, whether it is deployment, action or counter-action. Our patrolling capacity has increased due to newly built infrastructure, especially along LAC."