Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was scheduled to visit Siachen world's highest battlefield to celebrate Holi with soldiers but his visit was postponed due to adverse weather.

Sparing time from his busy election schedule, Rajnath Singh today visited Siachen to carry out a first-hand assessment of the security situation.

He also interacted with the soldiers deployed in extreme weather and tough terrain conditions. The Defence Minister was accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar; and General Officer Commanding, 14 Corps Lieutenant General Rashim Bali.

Post the aerial reconnaissance, he landed at a forward post at an altitude of 15,100 feet and was given a detailed brief on the operational readiness in the Siachen Glacier and the prevalent security situation. He also discussed the aspects associated with the operational challenges with the Commanders on the ground.

Visited a forward post in Siachen. Had a wonderful interaction with the brave Army personnel who are guarding our nation in extremely challenging conditions.



I laud their courage and professionalism, in the line of duty. pic.twitter.com/C5QVo7v2aP — Rajnath Singh (मोदी का परिवार) (@rajnathsingh) April 22, 2024

Addressing the soldiers, Rajnath Singh lauded them for walking on the virtuous path of protecting the motherland with valour and determination in extreme conditions.

He emphasized that the nation will remain forever indebted to the Armed Forces personnel, as due to their sacrifices, every citizen feels safe.

"We are leading a peaceful life as we have an assurance that our brave soldiers stand steadfast at the borders. In the times to come, when the history of national security is written, the acts of bravery and iron-clad will of our soldiers in the icy cold glacier will be remembered with pride. It will forever be an inspiration for future generations," he said.

Siachen symbolizes India's determination

The Defence Minister described Siachen as not an ordinary land, but a symbol of India's sovereignty and determination.

He stated that just as Delhi is India's national capital, Mumbai is the financial capital and Bengaluru is the technology capital; Siachen is the capital of courage, grit, and determination.

Addressing the troops at Siachen Base Camp, Ladakh.

https://t.co/lk63mzYGFt — Rajnath Singh (मोदी का परिवार) (@rajnathsingh) April 22, 2024

The nation recently celebrated the 40th anniversary of the success of Operation Meghdoot. Rajnath Singh termed the operation, which was launched by the Indian Army in Siachen on April 13, 1984, as a golden chapter of the country's military history. "The success of Operation Meghdoot is a matter of pride for all of us," he said.

On the occasion, he also laid a wreath at the Siachen War Memorial, as a mark of solemn tribute to the bravehearts who have made the supreme sacrifice in service of the Motherland.

It may be recalled that Rajnath Singh visited Leh on March 24, 2024, and celebrated Holi with the troops. He was scheduled to visit Siachen, but it was postponed due to adverse weather conditions.

From Leh, Rajnath Singh had spoken with the soldiers posted in Siachen over the phone and told them that he would soon visit the world's highest battlefield and interact with them. Thus with today's visit, Rajnath Singh fulfilled his promise despite his busy schedule.